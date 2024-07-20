3 people hurt in multiple-vehicle crash involving hotel van at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash involving a hotel van at O'Hare airport Friday night.

It happened at around 9:52 p.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, Chicago police said.

According to police one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and hit a wall and struck a second vehicle that was sitting in traffic. The impact cause the second vehicle to hit a third vehicle.

A 32-year-old and 54-year-old man were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. A third person refused medical attention.

No citations have been issued at this time.