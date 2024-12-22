4 hurt in crash near The Salt Shed concert venue, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hurt after a crash on Chicago's North Side, according to Chicago police.
The crash happened at about 1:43 a.m. just outside The Salt Shed concert venue near Elston Avenue and Division Street, police said.
A white Chevy driven by a 20-year-old man crashed into a light pole after first sideswiping a taxi, police said.
Video shows SUV sandwiched between the pole and a building.
Four people including the driver were taken to area hospitals. They are all expected to be okay.
It is unknown if any citations were issued.