4 hurt in crash near The Salt Shed concert venue, Chicago police say

Video shows as the SUV ended up lodged between a pole and a building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hurt after a crash on Chicago's North Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at about 1:43 a.m. just outside The Salt Shed concert venue near Elston Avenue and Division Street, police said.

A white Chevy driven by a 20-year-old man crashed into a light pole after first sideswiping a taxi, police said.

Video shows SUV sandwiched between the pole and a building.

Four people including the driver were taken to area hospitals. They are all expected to be okay.

It is unknown if any citations were issued.