4 juveniles sought after serious crash caught on camera in Philadelphia

The crash left one person critically injured and several cars damaged.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are looking for at least four juveniles after a crash left one man critically injured and several cars damaged.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday at an intersection in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Video shows a black Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed on Venango Street while a Chevrolet truck was heading north on Richmond Street.

That's when the Dodge's driver reportedly drove through a red light and T-boned the Chevrolet.

According to investigators, the collision caused both cars to slide into multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles on the roadway.

Another video from a local residence shows the cars colliding with the parked vehicles.

"There was a cloud of smoke from I guess the cement bags. I looked over, the guy was lying on his car. All the neighbors came out, it was sad," recalled Joe Dougherty from Port Richmond.

Roughly five to seven unoccupied vehicles were damaged during the crash.

Neighbors say the incident left debris and damage around the area.

"I came outside and thought it looks like how it does if a bomb went off," noted Christian Pace from Port Richmond.

"It sounded like a car drove off 95. Sounded like an explosion -- it was loud," added Dougherty.

Residents told Action News that after hearing the crash, many ran outside to see what happened and try to help.

Police say that's when four juveniles wearing dark clothing, ski masks, and puffy coats fled the Dodge.

Three of the juveniles may have left the scene in a white SUV that had been following them, according to authorities.

One neighbor told Action News they had seen the getaway car's license plate. That information has not yet been released by police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who police say is a 40-year-old AutoZone employee, was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

"I looked down, you could see the bed of the pick-up where the gentleman was laying. That's when my sister turned around to call the authorities," recalled Pace.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).