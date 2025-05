Car bursts into flames after plummeting off Stevenson Expressway, police searching for driver

A car burst into into flames after plummeting off of the I-55 Stevenson Expressway early Friday morning. Police are now searching for the driver.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for the person whose car plummeted off of the Stevenson Expressway and burst into flames.

The crash happened early Friday morning near the southbound ramp to Pulaski Road.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle rolled over after hitting a guardrail.

The driver apparently took off before police could get there.

No one else was hurt in the crash.