Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexually assaulting 3 men in new lawsuits

One of the men worked for the rap mogul and alleged his former boss raped him at a hotel

NEW YORK -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of sexually assaulting three men, including one of his former employees, who he allegedly plied with spiked alcoholic drinks, according to new civil lawsuits filed Thursday in New York.

The lawsuits, filed by anonymous accusers, alleged a similar pattern of conduct by Combs.

"It was a usual thing. Come for a meeting, have a drink, you get woozy, you wake up to Sean Combs raping you, you get ushered out the door. I was struck by the similarity," said plaintiffs' attorney Thomas Giuffra. "I was contacted by in excess of 60 people. I only chose to file these three so far because I vetted them out. They're very consistent with the pattern that Sean Combs followed."

Attorneys for the music mogul accused the new accusers of lying. They've denied Combs sexually assaulted anyone and have decried the filing of anonymous lawsuits.

"These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him," Combs' attorneys said in a statement.

Giuffra said he would ask the court to allow his clients to proceed without divulging their names.

"My clients are afraid that if their identities become public they'll end up with a target on their back," Giuffra said. "They want to scare people into silence. They're just trying to intimidate people."

Combs is currently in pretrial detention in New York after being indicted on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in September. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

