Riot Fest returns to Douglass Park Friday, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring

Where is Riot Fest 2024? The festival began Friday at Douglass Park in Chicago, featuring Fall Out Boy, The Offspring and many more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They come from all over, drawn to Riot Fest by their love of music.

And despite the name Riot Fest, most attendees are looking to kick back and enjoy.

"The lineups are so stacked. It's gonna be a blast overall. The vibes of the music and everybody here it's a great time," said Riot Fest fan Macoy Harweg.

This is the 19th year for the annual three-day event. Drawing tens of thousands of fans to the West Side's Douglass Park, it one of the largest independently owned music festivals in the country.

John Schoen has made it a family tradition.

"My kids and I have been coming for about 12 years, and it's a great opportunity for us to hang out, listen to some great music," Schoen said.

The festival is back in Douglass Park after organizers and the Chicago Park District reversed course on a plan to move the festival to Seat Geek stadium in Bridgeview.

Anyone who refunded their ticket in June was offered the chance to re-purchase their tickets at the early bird price.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at Douglass Park, but no more ticket refunds or returns are being permitted.

Festival management and some residents around Douglass Park have been at odds over issues like access to the park and noise during the course of the multi-day music fest.

It has been drawing tens of thousands of music lovers since 2015, when it moved from Humboldt Park.

Riot Fest's planned move to SeatGeek Stadium immediately garnered controversy as a Chicago Red Stars game against San Diego Wave FC was already scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the middle of the three-day festival.

The Red Stars released a statement on the move back to Chicago, saying in part, "The Chicago Red Stars and Riot Fest today announced a partnership between the two organizations to celebrate the spirit of both women's sports and live music. Following today's announcement of Riot Fest's return to Chicago, the Red Stars plan to host their September 21 match against San Diego Wave FC as originally scheduled."

As part of that partnership, the Red Stars will have a dedicated booth at Riot Fest for fans to come learn more about the club, play games, have a chance at winning tickets to an upcoming match and more. In turn, the Red Stars will host a "Riot Fest Night" at a match on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Riot Fest fans said they are pleased with choice to keep the festival in the city this year.

"I'm glad it's in Douglas Park again. I took public transportation, and it was easy for me to get here," said Riot Fest fan Kara Brummel.

Jay Beldman appreciates the short commute.

"I live across there. I'm really glad they moved it back from Bridgeview, because I can just roll out of bed and come here," Beldman said.

The festival also draws a wide age range from baby strollers to older adults, including some ladies who say they are feeling their age these days.

"We're getting old. We have to limber up a little. I have to put my Dr. Scholl's in my Dr. Martens."

The music started rocking at noon and continues through Sunday.

Visit riotfest.org for more information.