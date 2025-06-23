ABC7 Chicago to celebrate 54th annual Pride Parade with live broadcast this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago will celebrate the 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast, Sunday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ABC7's Tanja Babich and Hosea Sanders will host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Jason Knowles, capturing all the action live from the street.

LGBTQ+ community advocates will join the festivities, including Cody LaGrow (Emmy Award-winning journalist) and Kim Hunt (LGBT Hall of Fame and Senior Director of AIDS Initiative Chicago).

The parade will also exclusively stream on ABC7's Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Hulu.