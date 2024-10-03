ABC7 Chicago job: Assistant News Director

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana.

ABC 7 Chicago is seeking an aggressive, enthusiastic, motivated and dedicated Assistant News Director who will supervise the daily operation of the newsroom and guide coverage across all platforms. Our Assistant News Director will execute the overall vision of delivering meaningful breaking news and impactful community-based stories in Chicago and will directly supervise executive producers and other news managers.

A successful candidate must have strong leadership skills, news judgment and thrives on creating content that stands out. You must also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor our staff. This position will report directly to the Vice President of News.

Responsibilities:

- Manage the daily operation of the newsroom and guide coverage across all platforms

- Collaborate closely with internal and external partners on all content, marketing and promotional strategies while implementing innovative tactics to be competitive in the Chicago market and grow audiences

- Lead news managers on all daily linear programming and digital and social news content; make operational decisions on content and logistics

- Responsible for all daily news coverage, including breaking news

- Supervise executive producers and other newsroom managers on both linear and non-linear news content and conflict resolution on any issues that arise in the newsroom

- Responsible for recruiting and hiring operational newsroom personnel in collaboration with VP of News.

- Oversee award-winning investigative unit and special projects

Basic Qualifications:

- The ideal candidate should have top market experience in a local news station, a proven record of ratings and digital success, strong leadership/mentoring skills and excellent news judgment

- Minimum of 5 years of local news management experience and major understanding of news content in the digital/social world

- Must be a strong leader with the ability to make decisions on daily content and logistics in a fast-paced environment

- Proven ability to excel in a demanding and ever-changing newsroom

- Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills with an understanding of the importance of marketing as it relates to daily coverage

- A keen understanding of which types of content and storytelling styles work best for various platforms

- Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Required Education

Bachelor's degree (preferred in Journalism) or equivalent work experience

Additional Information:

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10102103 or use the link: www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/assistant-news-director-wls-tv/391/70734552752

About Disney Entertainment Television:

Disney Entertainment Television is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the company's streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks. Its extensive portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, in addition to Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Responsible for over 4,500 hours of programming a year across more than 300 programs of all genres, Disney Entertainment Television's creative brands are at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, captivating audiences and generating critical acclaim. In 2023, Disney Entertainment Television's programming excellence earned 163 Emmy nominations across daytime, primetime, news & documentary, and children's & family categories.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment Television.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

Disability Accommodation for Employment Applications

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, email Candidate.Accommodations@Disney.com with your request. This email address is not for general employment inquiries or correspondence. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.