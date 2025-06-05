ABC7 Chicago Job: Desk Assistant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. ABC 7 Chicago is seeking an aggressive, self-sufficient Desk Assistant who recognizes a good news story and understands what it takes to bring it to audiences on all platforms.

Responsibilities:

- Recognizes a news story and exercises good judgment in bringing it to our audiences on all platforms.

- Makes phone calls, monitors social media, and dispatches crews for news stories.

- Communicates new information to the editorial team in a timely manner.

- Conducts and logs Zoom interviews.

Basic Qualifications:

- Minimum of one year of television production experience, either in a college or professional newsroom.

- Team player who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable juggling multiple duties.

- Must understand and adhere to all journalistic standards when developing stories for all ABC7 Chicago platforms.

- Must be an excellent communicator.

- Must understand how to leverage social media as a news gathering tool.

Preferred Qualifications:

Newsroom experience is strongly preferred

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Preferred Education:

College degree

Additional Information:

- This position is covered under the NABET-CWA / ABC Master Agreement.

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10123213 or use the link: https://www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/desk-assistant-wls/391/82131218752

The pay rate for this role in Chicago, IL is $17.025 per hour, which follows the pay scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

Disability Accommodation for Employment Applications:

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, visit the Disney candidate disability accommodations FAQs. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.