ABC7 Chicago job: Director/Stage Manager

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL has an opening for a collaborative Television Director/ Stage Manager who is responsible for directing live broadcast and streaming news programs utilizing automated television production systems. This position also requires extensive knowledge of television audio setup and execution for studio and field productions. The candidate must be willing to work a flexible work schedule that may include early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Responsibilities:

- Directing live local newscasts and taped special programs using the Ross Overdrive production system

- Directing live and taped special event programs

- Operate and manage sophisticated broadcast equipment, including video switchers, audio consoles, and graphics systems, to produce high-quality television content.

- Work closely with producers, camera operators, audio technicians, and other team members to execute the directorial vision and achieve production goals.

- Contribute creative ideas for enhancing the visual appeal of broadcasts, including camera angles, shot composition, and graphic elements.

- Quickly identify and address technical issues during live broadcasts to minimize downtime and maintain the highest broadcast standards.

- Effectively communicate with on-air talent, production staff, and other stakeholders to ensure a cohesive and polished final product.

- Demonstrate flexibility and adaptability in a fast-paced, dynamic television production environment, especially during breaking news situations.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

- Strong production background in News broadcasting and Local Programming

- Minimum of 5 years Director/ Technical Director experience

- Must be able to work with News Producers, Program Producers and studio crew personnel in a demanding, automated production environment

Preferred Qualifications:

- Knowledge of video and audio servers and graphics systems.

- Experience setting up microphones, pre-fades, IFB 's etc. for live studio and field productions

- A self-starter with strong organizational skills

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. College Degree in TV Communications or Journalism preferred

Additional Information:

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with DGA

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10126671 or use the link www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/television-director-stage-manager/391/83816558400.

The pay rate for this role in Chicago, IL is $60.80 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

