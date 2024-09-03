ABC7 Chicago job: General Assignment Reporter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL has an opening for an energetic and dynamic general assignment reporter. The reporter is a compassionate and ethical employee who is committed to reporting the facts, with integrity above all else! They must be a standout colleague, compelling journalist, and inclusive storyteller with the ability to authentically engage and connect with a diverse audience. Additionally, the reporter must demonstrate a full understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility journalists have to, and with, the communities they serve. This position primarily serves the morning daypart.

Responsibilities

- Outstanding reporting, writing and interviewing skills

- Ability to source and generate impactful stories, relying on critical relationships with local newsmakers

- Ability to report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as owned and distributed digital and social platforms

- Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering

- Proven ability to move an audience between linear and digital platforms

- Demonstrate a strong dedication to the community, which includes representing the station and participating at various community events

Required qualifications

- Ability to gather and present news in a fast-paced, deadline environment

- Exceptional reporting, writing and interviewing skills

- Ability to develop sources and enterprise stories

- Understanding of digital platforms; social media experience

Preferred qualifications

Ability and knowledge of shooting and editing a plus

Required education

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience with a preferred emphasis in journalism or a related field.

- Preferably, Minimum 3 years experience in a large market

Additional information

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with AFTRA.

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, Illinois

To apply, please log onto https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10099466 or use the link www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/general-assignment-reporter-wls-tv/391/69328643856.

