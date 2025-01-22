ABC7 Chicago job: General Assignment Reporter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL, is seeking a dynamic and energetic General Assignment Reporter. The ideal candidate is a compassionate and ethical journalist committed to reporting the facts with the utmost integrity. We are looking for a standout colleague, a compelling storyteller, and someone who can authentically engage with a diverse audience. This role requires a deep understanding of the powerful voice and responsibility that journalists have within the communities they serve.

Responsibilities:

- Exhibit exceptional reporting, writing, and interviewing skills.

- Source and generate impactful stories by leveraging critical relationships with local newsmakers.

- Report, write, capture visual content, edit, and produce stories for multiple platforms, including digital and social media, under tight deadlines.

- Actively utilize social media for both news gathering and promotion.

- Demonstrate the ability to engage and move an audience between linear and digital platforms.

- Show a strong commitment to the community by representing the station and participating in various community events.

Required Qualifications:

- Minimum of 3 years of experience in a large market.

- Ability to gather and present news accurately in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

- Proven expertise in reporting, writing, and interviewing.

- Ability to develop sources and produce enterprise stories.

- Solid understanding of digital platforms and experience with social media.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Proficiency in shooting and editing video content.

- Familiarity with the Chicagoland area.

Required Education:

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience, preferably with a focus on journalism or a related field.

To apply, please log on to https://jobs.disneycareers.com, and search for Job ID: 10111098 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/general-assignment-reporter-wls-tv/391/76361232592.

