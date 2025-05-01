ABC7 Chicago job: News Photographer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer. Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidates should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic. Must be able to exercise good news judgment while always being safety-conscious.

Responsibilities

- Shoot interviews, b-roll, and packages

- Edit new stories daily

- Set up and execute live shots

- Safely and efficiently operate news vans/vehicles using microwave, satellite and bonded cellular technology

- Work collaboratively with reporter, desk, producers, writers, managers

- Proven ability to multi-task and thrive in a high-pressure news environment

- Ability to take story from concept to completion independently

Basic Qualifications

- Minimum of 5 years' experience in a major market

- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment

- Able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment

- Must be able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidays

Required Education

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

- Valid driver's license with a good driving record

Additional Information

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company-designated location in Chicago, IL on an ongoing basis.

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

The hiring range for this position in Chicago, IL is $63.025/hr. based on a 40-hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

Visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/nabet-photographer-abc7-wls/391/80693769056 to apply.

