ABC7 Chicago job: Part-Time Desk Assistant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 news station, covers the local and national news stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities. The station is looking for a resourceful, self-motivated candidate to become part of the Assignment Desk Team as a Part-Time Desk Assistant. This area is the nerve center of our news gathering operation for all platforms.

Responsibilities:

- Recognizes a news story and exercises good judgment in bringing it to our audiences on all platforms.

- Makes phone calls, monitors social media, and dispatches crews for news stories.

- Communicates new information to the editorial team in a timely manner.

- Conducts and logs Zoom interviews.

- Field produces on occasion.

Basic Qualifications:

- Team player who works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable juggling multiple duties.

- Must understand and adhere to all journalistic standards when developing stories for all ABC7 Chicago platforms.

- Must be an excellent communicator.

- Must understand how to leverage social media as a news gathering tool.

- Must be willing to work mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays with a minimum of three shifts per week.

Required Education:

College degree preferred; newsroom experience strongly preferred.

Additional Information:

- This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

- Daily Hire is an employee hired to work daily with no requirement of a regular schedule.

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10106155 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/part-time-desk-assistant/391/72641999584

About Disney Entertainment Television:

Disney Entertainment Television is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the company's streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks. Its extensive portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, in addition to Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Responsible for over 4,500 hours of programming a year across more than 300 programs of all genres, Disney Entertainment Television's creative brands are at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, captivating audiences and generating critical acclaim. In 2023, Disney Entertainment Television's programming excellence earned 163 Emmy nominations across daytime, primetime, news & documentary, and children's & family categories.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment Television.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

Disability Accommodation for Employment Applications

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, email Candidate.Accommodations@Disney.com with your request. This email address is not for general employment inquiries or correspondence. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.