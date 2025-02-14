ABC7 Chicago Job: Part-Time Graphic Designer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 Chicago Design Department has an opportunity for a part-time Graphic Designer to join our collaborative team. Our ideal candidate is a solution-oriented, motivated self-starter who is able to manage a diverse workload in a fast-paced environment.

Top candidates will demonstrate high-level design and motion graphic expertise, excellent branding skills, and experience creating dynamic presentation solutions for 2D and 3D environments.This position will require a balance of daily design production and higher profile, long-term creative solutions. Designers able to conceptualize and execute a wide range of visual solutions for storytelling will be highly considered.

This role requires working flexible hours and days as production assignments dictate, including weekends, nights and holidays. We are a 24/7 content operation and schedule staff accordingly.

Responsibilities

- Conceptualize and execute visual content solutions for multi-platform purposes with respect to brand guidelines.

- Develop and balance design solutions for daily and longer-term projects.

- Design and animate 2D and 3D solutions.

- Train and onboard content creators on design solutions as needed.

- Catalog and maintain asset libraries.

- Required to work flexible hours and days as production assignments dictate, including weekends, nights and holidays. We are a 24/7 content operation and schedule staff accordingly.

Basic Qualifications

- 3 plus years of professional experience in a graphic design or animation role.

- High-level proficiency in Adobe Creative suite (primarily Photoshop, Illustrator & After Effects) with a desire to stay up to date with new techniques and best practices.

- Demonstrate a solid creative problem-solving and technical acumen.

- Ability to function at a high level both individually and as part of a collaborative team.

- Excellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

- Capable of maintaining a solution-based approach in an ever-changing content production environment.

- Strong organizational, verbal and written communication skills.

- Ability to successfully manage own deadlines and assignments.

Preferred Qualifications

- Demonstrated expertise in animation technique for brand-based work.

- Experience building/using infographics as a storytelling aid.

- Able to utilize both technological and creative approaches for problem-solving.

- 3D modeling/texturing experience for broadcast, gaming or augmented reality.

- Experience using logic-based graphic engine systems, such as Vizrt or Ross XPression, to build graphic behaviors.

- Cinema 4D proficiency is a plus.

- Proficiency using Ross XPression, or similar logic-based system, from template conception/construction to final deployment, implementation and maintenance is a plus.

Preferred Education

- Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in graphic design, motion graphics or similar area of focus

The hiring range for this position in Chicago, IL is $51,500.00 to $69,000.00 per year based on a 29-hour work week. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

To apply, please log on to https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10113047 or use the link https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/part-time-graphic-designer/391/77419805968.

