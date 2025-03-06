ABC7 Chicago job: Programming, Promotion & Publicity Intern, Summer-Fall 2025

About the Role & Program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts and has been in a No. 1 position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

What You Will Do

Our Creative Services internship program is very hands-on. As our intern you will gain knowledge and real-world experience in production, post-production, promotion writing and digital media marketing. You will also be helping the station's public relations, writing press releases, talent bios, creating internal newsletter and proof reading.

You will learn from both promotion producers and programming producers on how to create promos and content for special programs and "Localish." You will have the opportunity to pitch story ideas to the programming team and you will be responsible for shepherding various projects through to completion. You will get the chance to work on our weekly talk show, "Windy City Weekend," where you will help with social media and other production tasks involved with getting a weekly show on the air. As our intern you will gain exposure to multiple departments at the station, including News, Digital, Programming, Promotion, Production and Publicity. Video editing experience is essential.

Required Qualifications & Skills

Proficiency with video editing in Adobe Premiere

Proficiency with MS Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Attention to detail, exacting standards, and outstanding organization skills

Strong writing skills

Education

Major or previous coursework in Broadcast Journalism, Communications, Video Production or related major

Eligibility Requirements & Program Information

Be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class at time of application OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Internship

Current Disney Interns, College, International, or Culinary Program Participants: You may only work for ONE consecutive year (12 months) in any combination of an internship and/or program.

Be at least 18 years of age

Possess unrestricted work authorization

Additional Information

Able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the internship

The approximate dates of this internship are June 2025 through January 2026

Availability to work part-time hours (20 hours per week) Monday - Friday for the duration of the internship.

Able to provide own housing for the duration of the internship program in the Chicago, Illinois area

Able to provide/have reliable transportation to/from work in the Chicago, Illinois area

Requested Documents

Candidate to provide a link to a portfolio of work samples on resume (if applicable, please include a password in the section indicated in the application).

Print This Role Description: Strong candidates may be invited to complete a phone interview. We strongly encourage applicants to print a copy of this role description, so they can refer to it in the event they are selected for a phone interview. Note that this role description will not be accessible once the posting is closed.

The pay rate for this role in Illinois is $18.00 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10111096 or use the link: https://www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/wls-tv-abc7-programming-promotion-and-publicity-intern-summer-fall-2025/391/78323389328.

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

