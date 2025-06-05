ABC7 Chicago job: Senior Digital Producer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is looking for a highly skilled and versatile, self-motivated, flexible, data-driven, and tech-savvy candidate to join the Digital Team as a Senior Digital Producer. As an integral part of our team, you will be responsible for creating engaging, captivating, and hard-hitting news content for all digital platforms. You will be expected to innovate and prioritize tasks to help us reach our goals. ABC 7 Chicago covers the local and national news stories of the day and how those stories impact local communities

Responsibilities:

- Timely posting of local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media.

- Work with news managers, assignment editors and talent to coordinate online news coverage.

- Complete special projects for various station departments, including sales and marketing.

- Assist with implementation of new content tools.

- Complete synergy requests from the station group and the Disney company.

- Curate digital content for all of ABC 7 Chicago's digital platforms, including but not limited to website, news app, streaming app and social media.

- React and respond to breaking news quickly and accurately.

- Identify compelling stories that will resonate with our diverse audiences.

- Monitor analytics in real time to assess the effectiveness of content presentation and adjust as necessary.

- Help train new producers and interns.

- Use SEO (search engine optimization) to increase unique visitors and video starts.

Basic Qualifications:

- Minimum of 2 years of experience as a digital news producer, preferably in a newsroom or digital media environment.

- Available to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends.

- Strong editorial skills, news judgement and writing skills.

- Excellent communication with team leader.

- Proven ability to multitask and thrive in a fast-paced news environment.

- Strong independent worker, as well as a standout colleague.

- Proficient in AP Style.

- Solid knowledge of basic HTML.

- Ability to shoot and edit video using Adobe Premiere a plus.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism or a related field from a four-year accredited college or university or equivalent years of experience.

Additional Information:

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10123235 or use the link: https://www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/sr-digital-producer-wls/391/82100876832

The hiring range for this position in Chicago, IL is $85,700 - $114,900 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

Disability Accommodation for Employment Applications:

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, visit the Disney candidate disability accommodations FAQs. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.