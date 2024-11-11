ABC7 Chicago job: Senior Manager, News Operations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7/WLS, the ABC Owned Television station in Chicago, IL, is seeking its next Senior Manager of News Operations. This role leads a group of talented photographers, editors and editorial staff members as it oversees all operational aspects of the newsgathering process. Join the #1 team in Chicago and help define the future of newsgathering.

Responsibilities:

- Lead and manage station's news photographers, media managers and editors; provide those employees with feedback and ensure high quality production values in all newscasts

- Schedule photographers, gear and vehicles while also overseeing maintenance of news vehicles

- Troubleshoot equipment issues and serve as primary news contact to engineering and IT departments

- Plan operational aspects of special events coverage, such as election night, major sporting events, and out-of-town trips

- Define workflows in the field, edit area and transmission

- Monitor new and emerging technologies and evaluate how those technologies can enhance and streamline news workflows

- Work with News Director on capital and operational budget development

- Take lead on all newsgathering safety and risk management issues

- Develop and maintain vendor relationships and support the negotiation of services

Required Qualifications:

- Minimum of 5 years of experience as a news photographer

- In-depth knowledge of field newsgathering and edit operations

- Excellent communication and organizational skills

Preferred Qualifications:

- Knowledge of labor union contracts

- Knowledge of new and emerging newsgathering technologies such as cellular-bonded technology

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Additional Information:

This is an on-site role, requiring the employee to work from a Company-designated location in Chicago, IL on an ongoing basis.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10103136 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-senior-manager-news-operations/391/72792445968

About Disney Entertainment Television:

Disney Entertainment Television is a collection of renowned content brands at The Walt Disney Company creating original entertainment and news programming for the company's streaming platforms Disney+, Hulu and Star, and its broadcast and cable networks. Its extensive portfolio is comprised of ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective, in addition to Disney Television Studios, which include 20th Television, 20th Television Animation, ABC Signature and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Responsible for over 4,500 hours of programming a year across more than 300 programs of all genres, Disney Entertainment Television's creative brands are at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling, captivating audiences and generating critical acclaim. In 2023, Disney Entertainment Television's programming excellence earned 163 Emmy nominations across daytime, primetime, news & documentary, and children's & family categories.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment Television.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

Disability Accommodation for Employment Applications

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, email Candidate.Accommodations@Disney.com with your request. This email address is not for general employment inquiries or correspondence. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.