ABC7 Chicago job: I-Team & Consumer Intern, Summer/Fall 2025

About the Role & Program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts and has been in a No. 1 position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

What You Will Do

Our Consumer Investigative Unit of the I-Team responds to viewers who need help or feel as though they have been ripped off or wronged. The I-Team looks for patterns of complaints attached to certain companies to warn other viewers. We also alert viewers to data and privacy concerns and find stories that have broad warnings, which can help improve people's everyday lives.

The Consumer division of the I-Team also proactively digs for other stories through research and the use of the Freedom of Information Act to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks.

The role of an intern in the Consumer division of the I-Team department will include:

Assist investigative reporter and producer with stories by researching and following up on hotline calls and emails

Attend field shoots and interviews with reporter and or producer

Sit in on editing of segments

Log interviews with use of Dalet

Set up interviews

Submit Freedom of Information Act requests for data

Help find digital original stories

Required Qualifications & Skills

Knowledge of how to log interviews, screen calls, and emails

Some editorial experience on rooting out a story

Strong communication skills to talk to callers who are seeking help from the I-Team

A self-starter and willingness to take initiative

Preferred Qualifications

Judgement of what may or may not be an investigation

Studying journalism or broadcast television in college

Education

Junior or Senior year preferred

Eligibility Requirements & Program Information

Must be enrolled in an accredited college/university taking at least one class at time of application OR currently participating in a Disney College Program or Disney Internship

Current Disney Interns, College, International, or Culinary Program Participants: You may only work for ONE consecutive year (12 months) in any combination of an internship and/or program.

Be at least 18 years of age

Possess unrestricted work authorization

Additional Information

Able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the internship

The approximate dates of this internship are June 2025 through January 2026

All candidates must be willing to work 20 hours/week during a Monday-Friday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor)

Able to provide own housing for the duration of the internship program in the Chicago, Illinois area

Able to provide/have reliable transportation to/from work in the Chicago, Illinois area

Requested Documents

Candidate must provide a link to a portfolio of work samples on resume (if applicable, please include a password in the section indicated in the application)

The pay rate for this role in Illinois is $18.00 per hour. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

To learn more about our benefits visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits. To apply, please log on to https://jobs.disneycareers.com and search for Job ID: 10111366 or use the link https://www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/wls-tv-abc7-i-team-and-consumer-intern-summer-fall-2025/391/77954043584.

