Job: Vice President, Marketing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are seeking a strategic creative executive who understands how a media brand interacts with audiences anywhere and anytime. Reporting to the president and general manager of WLS-TV, this executive will manage the station's brand on all platforms and produce brand appropriate original content. This position requires expertise in data-focused, audience-based brand development and design, content creation and social media marketing, as well as experience in social listening, sales promotions and influencer marketing.

Responsibilities

- Manage the ABC7 brand on all platforms (on-air, online, mobile, etc.) through the development and execution of innovative creative and marketing campaigns.

- Leverage research and real time data analytics to launch timely social media campaigns that grow audience engagement with and emotional connection to the ABC7 brand, content and talent.

- Oversee the creative development and production of live event, original series and select short-form programming.

- Manage the station's off-channel media budget and media buying agency.

- Grow the brand identity and relevance of ABC7 by developing and creating original, emotionally-impactful content and touch points for our audiences.

Basic Qualifications

- A demonstrated track record of managing the creative expression of a media brand on and off-air.

- Experience with, or deep understanding of, brand management across digital platforms (online, mobile, etc.), including social media.

- A strong understanding of how to use research and data analytics tools to drive audience engagement and media buying on all platforms.

- Experience supervising the development and production of live event and series programming.

- Excellent management skills and an ability to inspire a creative, positive, supportive and encouraging work environment.

Preferred Qualifications

- Experience working in the marketing and/or programming department at a local broadcast station.

- Experience producing original content that integrates sponsors and advertisers.

Additional Information

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10092365 or use the link: https://www.disneycareers.com/en/job/chicago/vp-marketing-wls-tv/391/66089344640

