Actress Michelle Pfeiffer places hand, footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated a new honor Friday in the forecourt of an iconic Hollywood venue.

The actress happily placed her hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

This marks Pfeiffer's more than 45-year career in show business.

It all started with a role on the short-lived TV sitcom "Delta House" back in 1979.

She then starred in the comedy film "The Hollywood Knights" in 1980. Three years later, she starred in "Scarface."

She also made her mark in such films as "The Witches of Eastwick" and "Dangerous Liaisons," which earned her the first Oscar nomination.

The famous scene on the piano in "The Fabulous Baker Boys" got her a second nomination in 1989.

Her new honor coincides with "The Fabulous Baker Boys" being a part of this year's TCM Classic Film Festival.

In the 90s, she went on to play Catwoman in "Batman Returns."

She then received a third Oscar nomination for "The Age Of Innocence."

Pfeiffer's impressive resume also includes "Dangerous Minds," "I Am Sam," "Hairspray" and more recently, the "Ant-Man and The Wasp" movies.