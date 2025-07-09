Adrian Houser, White Sox end Blue Jays' 10-game win streak

CHICAGO --White Soxstarting pitcherAdrian Houserleft it all on the field -- and in the dugout -- as he tossed seven solid innings in Wednesday's 2-1 victory to stop theToronto Blue Jays' 10-game winning streak.

Houser (5-2), who won his third straight start, vomited in the dugout after coming off the field in the first inning.

"Puke and rally," Houser told reporters after the game. "Once I get it out, it's all good. Ready to rock and roll."

Houser, who gave up one run and seven hits, has a 1.56 ERA through nine starts. The right-hander has allowed two earned runs in 26 innings over four outings at Rate Field.

As for losing his lunch? It's not the first time.

"Oh yeah, that's probably about the fifth time," Houser said."So that's nothing new. The trainers knew. I told them when I came in. I was like, 'Hey, this is a possibility.' ... I felt a lot better after it."

Edgar Quero hit an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth against Toronto starter Eric Lauer (4-2), and Chicago stopped the Blue Jays one win shy of their franchise record. Toronto has won 11 straight five times, most recently in August 2015.

Grant Taylor pitched around a two-out double by Bo Bichette in the eighth, getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out.

Jordan Leasure struck out the first two batters in the ninth before Alejandro Kirk singled. The right-hander then retired Myles Straw on a fly to center for his second save in five chances, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing nine straight at home against Toronto.

Lauer struck out seven in four innings, allowing two runs and four hits.

Chicago scored two in the fourth, after Austin Slater led off with a single. Quero drove him in with a one-out double and came around on a single by Lenyn Sosa, giving the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.