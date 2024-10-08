Afghan national charged with Election Day plot on behalf of ISIS: DOJ

The Justice Department announced the arrest Tuesday of an Afghan national living in Oklahoma and accused him of plotting to kill Americans on Election Day on behalf of the terror group ISIS.

Nasir Tawhedi, 27, is alleged to have sought to purchase semiautomatic firearms and ammunition to further his alleged plans to carry out the attack, and even went so far as to liquidate his family's assets and resettling family members overseas in preparation.

According to the complaint, Tawhedi entered the U.S. in September 2021 on a special immigrant visa and is currently on parole status pending adjudication of his immigration proceedings.

The charging documents additionally reference at least one co-conspirator, who is identified as a citizen of Afghanistan with legal permanent resident status who also resides in Oklahoma but is a juvenile.

FBI investigators say they obtained images, posts and texts from devices belonging to Tawhedi that showed his adherence to ISIS' ideology. They also tracked financial activity which allegedly showed he donated to a charity which fronts for and funnels money to ISIS.

The complaint cites multiple messages Tawhedi allegedly sent over Telegram in which he discussed obtaining AK-47 rifles to carry out his attack.

"We found a person who deals with weapons," Tawhedi wrote in one text. "We have ordered 500 bullets. What do you think, brother? Is it enough or should we increase it?"

In other messages, Tawhedi discussed how he had sold his house for $185,000 and made plans to relocate his family in the months leading up to his planned attack.

Investigators also cite Google searches that Tawhedi allegedly conducted that included "How to access washington dc cameras" and "Which US state does not require relations to get a firearm?"

Several confidential sources for the FBI later made contact with Tawhedi and recorded meetings with him to discuss a deal to obtain two AK-47s that he planned to use in the attack. He and his co-conspirator were arrested Monday after they executed the sham gun deal, the court documents say.

In an interview with investigators Monday following his arrest, Tawhedi allegedly admitted that he and the co-conspirator sought to obtain the weapons and purchased the rifles for the purpose of committing an attack on Election Day, "targeting large gatherings of people," and further stated they both "expected to be martyred" and die during their attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

