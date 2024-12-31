Geneva man accused of fatally stabbing woman, 13-year-old at suburban home: officials

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Geneva man has been accused of fatally stabbing a woman and child Thursday in the west suburb.

Alejandro Cota has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Christina L. Chavira and 13-year-old Damien Chavira, Kane and Cook County officials said.

Geneva police responded to a fatal domestic violence call at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2700-block of Emma's Way.

When officers arrived, they found two people who were pronounced deceased after being taken to local hospitals.

The incident was isolated to the home, and Cota was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.

Both Cota and Damien Chavira lived in the block where the incident occurred, officials said.

Autopsies of both victims showed they likely died from multiple stab wounds, the Kane and Cook County coroner's offices said.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the double fatal stabbing.

Cota is currently being held in the Kane County Jail.

His next court date is Jan. 9.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.