'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip': go behind the scenes

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" is a movie about a family going on vacation, but things go epically wrong. Despite everything going sideways in the film, it seems like the actors enjoyed their time shooting the Disney+ comedy.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the movie, Eva Longoria (a.k.a. Val Garcia) shared her thoughts on set, "It has been so fun shooting this movie. Everybody's personality is just popping out." She revealed filming was "hysterical" because improv was encouraged during certain scenes.

The actress, who also serves as executive producer, mentioned knowing her co-star Cheech Marin for 25 years. Which is fitting, since he plays her father in the movie, Gil Morales.

Jesse Garcia portrays Frank Garcia, Longoria's character's husband, and he explained how he "couldn't keep a straight face" while shooting a scene with her and a skunk.

And speaking of movie set antics, Longoria spilled on not realizing she agreed to appear in an action flick, "Jesse and I had no idea we were signing up for an action film. We have stunt doubles every day."

Fans can watch the funny shenanigans in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip," streaming on Disney+.

