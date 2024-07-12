WATCH LIVE

American Airlines plane cabin catches fire, 3 injured at San Francisco Airport, fire department says

Three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

ByAlex Stone and Sam Sweeney ABCNews logo
Friday, July 12, 2024 8:34PM
SAN FRANCISCO -- An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin as the plane taxied at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

Three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation through the emergency slides, but no one needed medical transport, according to the airport.

The fire department has responded to put out the smoke source.

Passengers will be transported to the terminal, the airport said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

