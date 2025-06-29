Angel Reese tops 15 rebounds for record 4th straight game as Sky beat Sparks 92-85

LOS ANGELES -- - Angel Reese scored a season-high 24 points and became the first WNBA player with 15 or more rebounds in four straight games, finishing with 16 boards and leading the Chicago Sky to a 92-85 victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Sparks, who retired Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey at halftime.

Reese had 11 points in the fourth quarter and gave the Sky an 85-74 lead on a three-point play with 2 1/2 minutes to go. She had 19, 17 and 18 rebounds in her previous three games. She also had seven assists and two blocks on Sunday.

Parker, a two-time MVP and Chicago native, played 13 seasons for the Sparks, two for the Sky and one for the Las Vegas Aces. She won titles with the Sparks in 2016, the Sky in 2021 and the Aces in 2023, her final season. The Sky will also retire her jersey later this summer.

Reese had a basket as Chicago got the last four points of the third quarter to pull within 62-61. She scored six straight points early in the fourth to help Chicago take the lead for good.

Ariel Atkins added 20 points for Chicago (5-11), Kia Nurse scored 14 off the bench, Rachel Banham had 13 and Elizabeth Williams 12.

Kelsey Plum led the Sparks (5-12) with 22 points and Dearica Hamby added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Azura Stevens scored 17 points and Emma Cannon had 15 off the bench.

The Sky took a 40-34 halftime lead. Parker then took to the court to address the crowd before her jersey was raised to the rafters, next to those of Sparks greats Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler.

The Sparks shot 31% in the first half.

A three-point play by Reese early in the third quarter gave Chicago a 48-36 advantage, but the Sparks responded with a 17-3 run to take a seven-point lead.



