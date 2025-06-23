Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed James McCann to a major league contract following his release from the Atlanta Braves, and the 35-year-old catcher joined his new club Monday for their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Arizona also designated catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment.

McCann agreed to a one-year contract for the $760,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors. With 99 days remaining in the season, McCann would receive $404,516 should he remain in the majors the rest of the way.

He signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 8 and was released Sunday, which allowed him to sign with Arizona. Over 41 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, he hit .297 with six homers and 30 RBIs.

A second-round draft pick in 2011 by Detroit, McCann has played 11 seasons in the majors with the Tigers (2014-18), White Sox (2019-20), Mets (2021-22) and Orioles (2023-24). He has batted .241 over his career with 92 homers and 373 RBIs.

McCann was selected to the 2019 All-Star Game. That season with the White Sox, he set career highs in hits (120), homers (18) and RBIs (60).