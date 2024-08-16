COPA responding to officer-involved shooting in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city's South Side on Friday evening.
COPA said the shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 1700-block of West 47th Street.
What led up to the shooting and whether anyone was hurt was not immediately clear.
COPA asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-3609.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.