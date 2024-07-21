Beach Park authorities search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A swimmer went missing Saturday night in Lake Michigan in the north suburbs.

The Beach Park Fire Department confirmed just after 10 p.m. that they have been searching for the missing swimmer in the waters of Lake Michigan. Authorities from nearby towns were assisting in the search.

No further information was known about the missing swimmer.

