Beach Park authorities search for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 3:45AM
BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A swimmer went missing Saturday night in Lake Michigan in the north suburbs.

The Beach Park Fire Department confirmed just after 10 p.m. that they have been searching for the missing swimmer in the waters of Lake Michigan. Authorities from nearby towns were assisting in the search.

No further information was known about the missing swimmer.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

