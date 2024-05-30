'The Bear' to make its FX network debut

Season one of the Emmy Award-winning series will make its network debut in four-night marathon

Season one of "The Bear" will make its FX network debut, airing over a four-night marathon, starting June 2

LOS ANGELES -- With its third season on the horizon, the Emmy Award-winning series, "The Bear" is breaking ground again with a network premiere on FX.

The series starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won 10 Emmy Awards for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Season one, which is currently only available on Hulu, will air over a special four-night marathon, beginning June 2, for the first time.

"The Bear" season one marathon on FX schedule:

Sunday, June 2, 10 p.m. ET/PT - Episode 1 ("System") and 2 ("Hands")

Monday, June3, 10 p.m. ET/PT - Episode 3 ("Brigade") and 4 ("Dogs")

Tuesday, June 4, 10 p.m. ET/PT - Episode 5 ("Sheridan") and 6 ("Ceres")

Wednesday, June 5, 10 p.m. ET/PT - Episode 7 ("Review") and 8 ("Braciole")

"The Bear" follows "Carmy" Berzatto (Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. As he makes sense of his new circumstances, he must balance running a small business, the realities of life without his brother and the interpersonal relationships of his kitchen staff and family.

Season three of "The Bear" premieres exclusively Thursday, June 27 on Hulu. The first two seasons are available to stream now. Watch the season three official trailer here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.