Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu delivers United Nations General Assembly address

NEW YORK -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his leadership strained by conflicts on two fronts, took the U.N. General Assembly podium on Friday and said he was there to refute the untruths he had heard from other leaders on the same rostrum earlier in the week.

Netanyahu, armed with visual aids as he has been in the past, defended his nation's response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel that triggered an Israeli military operation that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

"I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is at war fighting for its life," Netanyahu said. "But after I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight."

He insisted that Israel wanted peace but said of Iran: "If you strike us, we will strike you." He once again blamed Iran for being behind many of the problems in the region.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 96,000 others, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Health Ministry. The ministry, part of Gaza's Hamas government, doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants, but more than half the dead have been women and children, including about 1,300 children under the age of 2.

In recent days, Israel has turned its attention to the border with Lebanon, where it is targeting Hezbollah militants and has inflicted civilian casualties as well. Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the Hamas invasion, and ongoing fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group have driven tens of thousands of people from their homes on both sides of the border. Israel is vowing to step up its attacks on Hezbollah until its citizens can return safely to their homes.

As Netanyahu took the stage, there was enough ruckus in the audience that the presiding diplomat had to shout, "Order, please."

The two speakers who preceded Netanyahu on Friday each made a point of calling out Israel for its actions. "Mr. Netanyahu, stop this war now," Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said as he closed his remarks, pounding the podium. And Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking just before the Israeli leader, declared of Gaza: "This is not just a conflict. This is systematic slaughter of innocent people of Palestine." He thumped the rostrum to audible applause.

Thursday, thousands of demonstrators protested the war and Netanyahu's visit, ending in dozens of arrests.

"The U.S. and Israel are together in this and the United States is using its impunity basically to let Netanyahu come here and speak at the U.N. The people of the U.S. are not OK with that. We don't accept that our government, that our tax dollars are being used to kill men, women and children in Palestine and now Lebanon," Layan Fuleihan, the People's Forum Education Director said while protesting.

More protests are expected Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to address UN General Assembly amid protests.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, pleading to world leaders to broker a peace deal.

Abbas strode to the podium to loud applause and a few unintelligible shouts. His first words were a sentence repeated three times: "We will not leave. We will not leave. We will not leave."

He accused Israel of destroying Gaza and making it unlivable.

Danny Danon, Israel's U.N. ambassador, responded to Abbas' speech within minutes with a critical assessment. "Abbas spoke for 26 minutes and did not say the word 'Hamas' once. Since the massacre of Oct. 7, Abbas has failed to condemn Hamas for their crimes against humanity," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ: President Biden says peace is still possible in the Mideast and Ukraine during UN address