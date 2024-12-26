Beyoncé performs 'Cowboy Carter' during NFL Christmas Day halftime show

HOUSTON -- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter took the stage at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day performing the halftime show at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

The 32-time Grammy-winning artist began the performance by singing "16 Carriages" while riding a white horse into the stadium.

Knowles-Carter was joined by the four Black female artists -- Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts and Brittney Spencer -- who harmonized on her cover of the Beatles' 1968 hit, "Blackbird."

Post Malone also joined Knowles-Carter on the field for their hit song, "LEVII'S JEANS." The rapper matched her white ensemble with his own white bedazzled blazer and blue jeans.

She ended the halftime show in her hometown by performing "Texas Hold 'Em" live for the first time, line dancing alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Blue Ivy previously joined her mom on stage during her Renaissance Tour in 2023.

Shaboozey also joined the halftime show after appearing twice on the "Cowboy Carter" album.

Knowles-Carter teased the show on Tuesday in a video on social media showing her strumming a guitar in cowboy gear before the video appeared to buffer.

After a quick pause, a chuckle can be heard before she flashes the camera a wink. "I'm sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve I'll see y'all tomorrow, in my city HTX ," she wrote, promoting the halftime event.

The "Cowboy Carter" singer first revealed her plans for the Netflix NFL Christmas Gameday performance in a video announcement back in November.

Earlier this month, the singer teased the Christmas show with a short video showing her hanging a football as an ornament on a cactus Christmas tree.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer, wearing an all-white outfit with an oversized cowboy hat, then lights up the Christmas tree with a wink.

Beyoncé is no stranger to NFL halftime performances. In 2013, she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, and 2016, she took the Super Bowl halftime stage again alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay in Santa Clara, California.

According to a press release, Wednesday's Christmas Day halftime show marked the first time Beyoncé performed songs from her "Cowboy Carter" album, which was released earlier this year in March.

"Cowboy Carter" recently received 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year, for the 2025 Grammys. With these nominations, Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 99 in total.