Blue Jays aim to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (53-38, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-61, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (8-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); White Sox: Aaron Civale (1-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

Blue Jays -181, White Sox +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to build upon a nine-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has gone 19-25 at home and 30-61 overall. The White Sox have a 10-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto is 21-22 in road games and 53-38 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 21 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 34 RBI for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 12 for 39 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 52 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13 for 39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .260 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

