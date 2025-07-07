Blue Jays try to keep win streak alive against the White Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (52-38, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-60, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (4-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

Blue Jays -189, White Sox +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to keep an eight-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 30-60 record overall and a 19-24 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 18-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 52-38 record overall and a 20-22 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth has six doubles and two home runs for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 11 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 16 for 39 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .278 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cam Booser: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.