Body found at Rainbow Beach, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found near the shoreline on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The body was found at Rainbow beach near the 3100-block of 77th Street on Wednesday around 6:56 a.m.

Chicago police said the body was of a male, but did not provide more information.

This comes as CPD has been searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday at Rainbow Beach.

CPD did not say if the cases were related.

No further information was immediately available.

