WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Body found at Rainbow Beach, Chicago Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 1:56PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was found near the shoreline on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The body was found at Rainbow beach near the 3100-block of 77th Street on Wednesday around 6:56 a.m.

Chicago police said the body was of a male, but did not provide more information.

This comes as CPD has been searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday at Rainbow Beach.

CPD did not say if the cases were related.

No further information was immediately available.

READ ALSO | Teen missing in Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach; water search ends due to dangerous conditions: CPD

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW