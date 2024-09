Body found near Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park, ISP investigating

Police were investigating the scene on Thursday morning.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found near a channel in the north suburbs, Illinois State Police are investigating.

The body was discovered on Thursday morning near the Skokie North Shore Sculpture Park.

It is unknown if foul play is suspected.

Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.