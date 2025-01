Brenton Wood, soul singer behind 1967 hit 'The Oogum Boogum Song,' dies at 83

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- Brenton Wood, the beloved soul singer and songwriter best known for his 1967 hit single "The Oogum Boogum Song," has died. He was 83.

His manager and publicist Manny Gallegos said Wood died early Friday morning in his home in Moreno Valley, California, surrounded by friends and family.

It's unclear how he died.

Wood, whose real name was Alfred Jesse Smith, was also behind the hits "Gimme Little Sign," and "Baby You Got It."