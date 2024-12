Firefighters battling large fire in Brighton Park

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a large fire on the city's Southwest Side on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at a building at 4300 South Western Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

CFD posted photos of the fire to X, showing large flames and smoke coming out of the building.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.