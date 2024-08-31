Chicago police warning Bronzeville residents about series of car break-ins
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, August 31, 2024 10:58PM
The Chicago Police Department is warning Bronzeville residents about a series of car break-ins.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a series of car break-ins in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.
The thefts began on Aug. 14. Police said the thieves break a side window before taking items from inside the car.
The thefts happened at the following times and locations:
- 4600-block of South Calumet Avenue between the dates of Aug. 14-15 and between the hours of 6:40 p.m. and 1:20 a.m.
- 4500-block of South Calumet Avenue between the dates of Aug. 23-24 and between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.
- 4500-block of South Calumet Avenue on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
- 4500-block of South Calumet Avenue between the dates of Aug. 25-26 and between the hours of 9:20 p.m. and 7 a.m.
- 4500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive on Aug. 26 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- 4600-block of South Calumet Avenue on Aug. 26 at 2:36 a.m.
The suspects wear all black clothing.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8384.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.