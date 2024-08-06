Italian-American restaurant chain Buca Di Beppo files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

According to the court filing, the Orlando-based company holds up to $50,000 in assets, while it owes between $15 and $50 million to at least 30 creditors.

This comes just days after the restaurant chain closed 13 stores that were deemed as underperforming. There weren't any California stores among that list.

The company is struggling financially amid a big slump in sales, in addition to rising food and labor costs.