'Hey leave her alone!' Neighbor's intervention helps save girl from kidnap attempt

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in an incident caught on surveillance video.

Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES -- New video shows a disturbing sexual assault and attempted kidnapping of a young girl walking down the street in a Los Angeles area neighborhood.

The footage shows a man walking behind the 11-year-old girl on the street and sidewalk in a residential neighborhood.

He approaches her from behind and gropes her, as she tries to break free.

Suddenly, a neighbor is heard shouting "Hey, leave her alone!"

The voice startles the man, who lets the girl go, turns around and gets into a nearby car. He drove off in a gray Nissan Kicks.

The incident happened Monday around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jose Jaime, 30, was arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant at his home, police said. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and his bail was set at $1 million.

