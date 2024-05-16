Stolen car fled area of Waukegan shooting before crashing onto Lake Bluff golf course, police say

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot in the arm on Wednesday in Waukegan, police said.

A car in the area of the shooting was pursued by Waukegan and North Chicago police before it ended up crashing onto a golf course in Lake Bluff, and two juveniles were arrested.

The shooting happened in the area of 8th Street and Victory Street in Waukegan. The person who was shot was treated and released, police said Thursday.

It was not immediately known if the car that fled the scene, which was reported stolen, was related to the shooting.

Waukegan police terminated their pursuit of the car in North Chicago, where North Chicago police continued the pursuit to Lake Bluff.

The car crashed onto a golf course, which prompted a lockdown for nearby buildings and an ongoing police investigation.

Witnesses said the car crashed and then they saw people run from the vehicle. It's still not clear what led up to that crash, or how the vehicle ended up on the course. The golf course had to go into a lockdown after the incident.

Two juveniles who fled from the car were arrested and charged with misdemeanors, Waukegan police said.

"It's frightening that somebody could have been hurt, and I understand that the individuals in the car may have been involved in a pretty serious incident before they came here and they were fleeing from the police. We've locked down the rec center. I contacted the school district superintendent just so they're aware. The school next door as well, had to keep that locked," said John Bealer, executive director of the Lake Bluff Park District.

Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.