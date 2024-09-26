WATCH LIVE

Celebrity canine Swaggy Wolfdog loses his $100,000 diamond chain, offers reward

The internet canine star was last wearing it on iHeartRadio Music Festival Red Carpet

Thursday, September 26, 2024 9:01PM
Swaggy Wolfdog at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Festival
Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Swaggy Wolfdog has over 10 million followers across social media platforms, so it was not surprise when the dog walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Festival last weekend in Las Vegas.

The celebrity canine posed for photographers wearing a custom $100,000 diamond chain.That doggy bling has gone missing.

A post on the @swagrman Instagram account reads, "Can't believe this happened to Swaggy, he lost his brand new $100K chain at an event this past Saturday. If you found it, please reach out, big reward if returned to us."

We spoke with Swaggy Wolfdog's PR spokesperson and she confirms a police report has been filed.

Swaggy Wolfdog rocketed to internet fame after being photographed with Taylor Swift at the Coachella Music Festival earlier this year. The Instagram post on the dog's account has over 600,000 likes.

