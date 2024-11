Charli XCX bringing Brat 2025 arena tour to Rosemont

Charli XCX is bringing her Brat 2025 arena tour to the Chicago area with a concert at the Rosemont Allstate Arena on April 28.

Charli XCX is bringing her Brat 2025 arena tour to the Chicago area with a concert at the Rosemont Allstate Arena on April 28.

Charli XCX is bringing her Brat 2025 arena tour to the Chicago area with a concert at the Rosemont Allstate Arena on April 28.

Charli XCX is bringing her Brat 2025 arena tour to the Chicago area with a concert at the Rosemont Allstate Arena on April 28.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Brat summer may be over, but Charli XCX fans in the Chicago area have something to look forward to in 2025.

The singer is bringing the "Brat 2025 arena tour" to Rosemont.

She's set to perform at Allstate Arena on April 28.

Fans can sign up online for presale access.

Pre-sales start Tuesday morning with general sales starting Tuesday afternoon.