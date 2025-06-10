15-year-old boy among 2 injured in Chatham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was among two people injured in a South Side shooting on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 7900-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just after 7:15 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were near the alley when someone fired shots, striking them, police said.

The man, shot in the torso and leg, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The teen, shot in the back, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood