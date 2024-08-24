Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intrepid search

SUPAI, Ariz. -- Search and rescue crews at Grand Canyon National Park were searching for an Arizona woman nearly two days after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media Saturday.

Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert was hiking in Havasu Creek, about a half-mile (800 meters) from where it meets up with the Colorado River, when the flash flood struck Thursday in the early afternoon.

The National Park Service said the 33-year-old stayed overnight at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai reservation, deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

The flood trapped several hikers in the area above and below Beaver Falls, one of a series of usually blue-green waterfalls that draw tourists from around the world to the Havasupai Tribe's reservation. The area is prone to flooding that turns its iconic waterfalls chocolate brown.

Other hikers made it to the village, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the campground, where they awaited helicopter rides. Gov. Katie Hobbs has activated the Arizona National Guard, including Blackhawk helicopters, to help evacuate hikers from the village.

This photo shows Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz, , who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood. Tamara Morales via AP

Tamara Morales, a sister to the missing hiker, noted the National Guard deployment and praised rescue crews with the National Park Service for "navigating incredibly dangerous terrain with extremely limited methods of communication while leaving no stone unturned."

"We are profoundly grateful for you and fully acknowledge that you are currently defying the impossible," Morales said on Facebook.

The Havasupai Tribe's reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S., accessible only by foot, mule or helicopter. The Tribal Council closed the steep, winding trail that leads to the reservation after the flooding and asked visitors with permits through Sunday not to come.

Rochelle Tilousi, a Havasupai tribal member in the Grand Canyon area, said helicopter evacuations began after bridges were washed away, and rescuers fanned out amid a series of towering waterfalls.

"I know that our tourist office, some local men, first responders ... are all out toward Mooney Falls, out toward the Colorado River, on foot, that are also checking," she said.

Morales posted a photo of her smiling sister at the base of steep desert river canyon, dressed in athletic clothing worn when she disappeared, with what appeared to be an electronic wristwatch or fitness device on her wrist.

On Saturday morning, helicopters morning resumed the gradual evacuation of about 60 tourists. The National Park Service deployed motorized boats on the Colorado River, downstream from Havasu Creek and floodwaters that swept away Nickerson. Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird said search and rescue efforts also included ground teams and aerial patrols.

Abbie Fink, a spokeswoman for the Havasupai Tribe, said flooding extended to the tribal village and it was impossible to immediately assess the extent of damage to creekside campgrounds because a connecting trail was impassible.

Reservations for visitors were suspended through Sunday, Fink added.

"We kindly ask for your patience as we see to the health and safety of the tourists and the Tribal members," the tribe's tourism department said via Facebook.