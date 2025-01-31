ABC7 Chicago to present the 2025 Chicago Auto Show Saturday, Feb. 8

The taste of the First Look for Charity for the Chicago Auto Show is taking place Wednesday.

The taste of the First Look for Charity for the Chicago Auto Show is taking place Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to get revved up to find your dream car when ABC 7 gives a preview of the 2025 Chicago Auto Show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6:00 p.m. with encore presentations that evening at 11 p.m. as well as Sunday, Feb. 9, at Noon. on ABC 7. Hosted by ABC 7 anchors Ravi Baichwal and Ryan Chiaverini with contributions from members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News morning team, Tracy Butler, Diane Pathieu and Val Warner, this half-hour special spotlights all of the bells and whistles that come with some of the most spectacular cars, trucks, SUVs and EVs the industry has to offer. The 2025 Auto Show special will also stream live, exclusively on abc7chicago.com and wherever ABC 7 programming is streamed.

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. Doors open each day at 10 a.m. Closing times vary, so be sure to check the show's website for details.

From the latest in automotive technology to a family fun zone and VIP tours, to a specialized overlanding exhibit, the Chicago Auto Show has it all! Hosts Baichwal and Chiaverini will highlight all the must-see attractions the 2025 Chicago Auto Show has to offer.

The indoor and outdoor test tracks are always fan favorites. What could be more thrilling than jumping behind the wheel of a great new car, truck or SUV from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, and Tesla? Baichwal will take viewers along for the ride on the Outdoor Test Drive ranging from luxury to mainstream expanding the variety of brand participation over last year.

Ryan Chiaverini will highlight how 2025 attendees can enjoy two Chicago Drives Electric EV test tracks with expanded track and brands including Jeep, Dodge, Toyota, Kia, Chevrolet, Ford, Cadillac, BMW, VinFast, Rivian, Polestar and Volkswagen. The Chicago Drives Electric tracks allow attendees to experience a wide range of EVs all in one location.

Tracy Butler will showcase the brand-new Overlanding Chicago space dedicated to those who love to find adventure off road. Manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories and special demonstrations will be featured.

Diane Pathieu will check out the popular Ford "Built Wild" and Camp Jeep indoor test tracks, experiences that give consumers a taste of the extreme on and off-road capabilities of the vehicles without leaving the floor.

Val Warner will highlight women who are a driving force in the automotive industry. The special will reveal the winner of this year's "What Drives Her: Best Retailer" Award, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association's effort to recognize and award outstanding female professionals within the industry.

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show special returns for the 11th year to ABC 7 through a partnership with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and ABC 7 Chicago - pairing the most-watched television station in Chicago with the largest auto show in North America. This year will mark the 117th edition of the show. First Look for Charity, kicking off the auto show on Friday, Feb. 7, has raised more than $63 million for local charities over the years.

