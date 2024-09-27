Chicago-based nonprofit hosting 12th annual MEX talks, a celebration of Mexican identity, culture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latinos Progresando, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization, will host its 12th annual MEX talks, a one-night showcase celebrating the culture and contributions of Mexicans in the US. The event will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Harris Theater.

MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change.

Following the release of Fuerza Mexicana: The Past, Present & Power of Mexicans in Chicagoland, the first-of-its-kind report commissioned by Latinos Progresando and a collaborative of Mexican nonprofit leaders, the 2024 event theme is OWN IT.

"OWN IT is a declaration to define and celebrate our identity, our histories, our evolving culture, our power and our future," said Luis Gutierrez, Latinos Progresando's founder and CEO.

The 2024 lineup includes Gary Acosta (National Association of Hispanic Realtors), Dr. Melinda Q. Brennan (ACLU of Wisconsin), Oswaldo Alvarez (Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation), Giovanna "Gigi" Gonzalez (Financial educator, author and influencer), and Joseph Perez - aka Sentrock (street artist).

Latinos Progresando is proud to partner with Presenting Sponsor Constellation Brands, along with Cabrera Capital, Valdez & Vilim, LLP, Chicago Community Trust, Wintrust, Sinai Chicago, ACLU of Illinois, the National Association of Hispanic Realtors, the National Museum of Mexican Art and more to deliver this unique annual event. Proceeds benefit Latinos Progresando.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 12th Annual MEX talks, featuring:

Gary Acosta - National Association of Hispanic Realtors and L'ATTITUDE

Dr. Melinda Q. Brennan - ACLU of Wisconsin

Oswaldo Alvarez - Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation

Giovanna "Gigi" Gonzalez - Financial educator, author and influencer

Joseph Perez, aka Sentrock - Street Artist

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Doors open at 6 p.m. Program 7 p.m.

Where: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60601

Tickets and more information are available at https://latinospro.org/mex-talks.

About Latinos Progresando

Founded in 1998, Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that specializes in high-quality, affordable immigration legal services and delivers a broad spectrum of programs and partnerships to support the wealth and well-being of immigrant communities. Please visit www.latinospro.org and www.facebook.com/latinospro where Latinos Progresando regularly shares information about the organization and its impact.

About MEX talks

Although still referenced as the most recent immigrants, the truth is that Mexicans have been in Chicago for nearly 100 years. There is a rich cultural history, and a century's worth of contributions from Mexicans that have made our city and nation what they are today. MEX talks is an annual speaker showcase created by Latinos Progresando in 2012 to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change. Join us for the 12th annual MEX talks, "OWN IT," a declaration and reflection on Mexican identity, history and leadership on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Harris Theater. Get tickets through the Harris Theater Box Office.