Williams could be down 2 WRs with Odunze, Allen game-time decisions for Bears against Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams could be missing two key wide receivers when the Chicago Bears visit the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Rome Odunze, another first-rounder, and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen will be game-time decisions, coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. Both players were listed as questionable.

Odunze (sprained knee) practiced Friday on a limited basis after sitting out the previous two days, while Allen (heel) did not practice this week.

Odunze, the No. 9 pick, and the Bears were breathing a little easier this week after an MRI showed no major damage after he was hurt in a season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. He sprained an MCL blocking with about five minutes remaining, when he got rolled up as Velus Jones Jr. was tackled following a short reception. Odunze got up and felt a pop, then hopped toward the sideline as the next play unfolded.

"Today was kind of my first initial test (to) really see, to answer that question and I think tomorrow will be a good measure of recovery and how my knee feels in that moment, so that'll be the telling sign," he said. "But I want to be out there on that field any way possible. So I'm gonna try and make that happen."

Allen's heel has been bothering him for a few weeks.

"It's been progressing, then it took a step back and we just want to give him some rest," Eberflus said. "That's really what the idea was this week. Just to rest. Let it heal and feel good so he's able to move and cut and do the things he does."

Williams and an overhauled offense had a forgettable opener. The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California completed 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards. The offense produced just 148 yards and zero touchdowns, yet the Bears still won 24-17 after falling behind 17-0.